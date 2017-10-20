Northgate PLC (NTG.L)
NTG.L on London Stock Exchange
446.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
446.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.75 (-0.83%)
-3.75 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
450.00
450.00
Open
454.25
454.25
Day's High
454.25
454.25
Day's Low
445.25
445.25
Volume
356,986
356,986
Avg. Vol
468,394
468,394
52-wk High
575.50
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02
392.02
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andrew Page
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Kevin Bradshaw
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
David Tilston
|56
|2017
|Interim Chief Finance Officer
|
Katie Wood
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
G. Caseberry
|51
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director