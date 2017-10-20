Edition:
United States

Northgate PLC (NTG.L)

NTG.L on London Stock Exchange

446.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.75 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
450.00
Open
454.25
Day's High
454.25
Day's Low
445.25
Volume
356,986
Avg. Vol
468,394
52-wk High
575.50
52-wk Low
392.02

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Andrew Page

2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Kevin Bradshaw

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

David Tilston

56 2017 Interim Chief Finance Officer

Katie Wood

2016 Company Secretary

G. Caseberry

51 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Northgate PLC News

» More NTG.L News