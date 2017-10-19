NTPC Ltd (NTPC.BO)
NTPC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
175.15INR
19 Oct 2017
175.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.85 (-1.60%)
Rs-2.85 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs178.00
Rs178.00
Open
Rs178.10
Rs178.10
Day's High
Rs178.85
Rs178.85
Day's Low
Rs174.15
Rs174.15
Volume
45,788
45,788
Avg. Vol
613,875
613,875
52-wk High
Rs179.75
Rs179.75
52-wk Low
Rs146.00
Rs146.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gurudeep Singh
|52
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kulamani Biswal
|56
|2013
|Director - Finance, Director
|
Saptarshi Roy
|57
|2016
|Executive Director, Director - Human Resources
|
Kaushal Sharma
|59
|2014
|Director - Operations, Executive Director
|
Kalyan Gupta
|58
|2017
|Executive Director - Finance, Company Secretary
