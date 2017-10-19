Edition:
NTPC Ltd (NTPC.BO)

NTPC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

175.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.85 (-1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs178.00
Open
Rs178.10
Day's High
Rs178.85
Day's Low
Rs174.15
Volume
45,788
Avg. Vol
613,875
52-wk High
Rs179.75
52-wk Low
Rs146.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gurudeep Singh

52 2016 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Kulamani Biswal

56 2013 Director - Finance, Director

Saptarshi Roy

57 2016 Executive Director, Director - Human Resources

Kaushal Sharma

59 2014 Director - Operations, Executive Director

Kalyan Gupta

58 2017 Executive Director - Finance, Company Secretary
NTPC Ltd News

