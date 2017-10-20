Edition:
United States

Northview Apartment REIT (NVU_u.TO)

NVU_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

23.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$23.38
Open
$23.45
Day's High
$23.58
Day's Low
$23.23
Volume
74,555
Avg. Vol
105,324
52-wk High
$23.80
52-wk Low
$18.67

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Scott Thon

53 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees

Todd Cook

50 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Travis Beatty

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Leslie Veiner

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Bo Rasmussen

44 2011 Vice President - Property Development
» More People

Northview Apartment REIT News

» More NVU_u.TO News