North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)

NWC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$30.22
Open
$30.26
Day's High
$30.36
Day's Low
$30.10
Volume
37,043
Avg. Vol
71,810
52-wk High
$33.74
52-wk Low
$24.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hugh Riley

66 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Independent Director

Edward Kennedy

55 1997 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

John King

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Craig Gilpin

2014 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Daniel McConnell

2014 Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer
North West Company Inc News

