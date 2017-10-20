North West Company Inc (NWC.TO)
NWC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hugh Riley
|66
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Independent Director
|
Edward Kennedy
|55
|1997
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John King
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Craig Gilpin
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Daniel McConnell
|2014
|Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer
- BRIEF-The North West Company Inc extends maturity date for existing loan facilities
- BRIEF-The North West Company says Q2 earnings per share C$0.46
- BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.17
- BRIEF-Exchange Income Corp responds on North West Co's announcement to acquire North Star Air
- BRIEF-NORTH WEST COMPANY INC TO ACQUIRE NORTH STAR AIR