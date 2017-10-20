NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)
NWH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
11.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.44%)
$0.05 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$11.37
$11.37
Open
$11.42
$11.42
Day's High
$11.43
$11.43
Day's Low
$11.32
$11.32
Volume
166,391
166,391
Avg. Vol
182,185
182,185
52-wk High
$11.47
$11.47
52-wk Low
$9.60
$9.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Lana
|50
|2015
|Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bernard Crotty
|53
|2017
|President, Trustee
|
Shailen Chande
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Peter Riggin
|52
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Mike Brady
|2014
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
- BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT announces $125 mln bought deal of trust units
- BRIEF-NorthWest Healthcare Properties reports quarterly FFO per unit $0.24
- BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT Q1 AFFO per unit $0.25
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- BRIEF-Generation Healthcare REIT says received takeover offer by Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT