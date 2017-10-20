Edition:
United States

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH_u.TO)

NWH_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.42CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$11.37
Open
$11.42
Day's High
$11.43
Day's Low
$11.32
Volume
166,391
Avg. Vol
182,185
52-wk High
$11.47
52-wk Low
$9.60

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Lana

50 2015 Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chief Executive Officer

Bernard Crotty

53 2017 President, Trustee

Shailen Chande

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Peter Riggin

52 2017 Chief Operating Officer

Mike Brady

2014 Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
» More People

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT News

» More NWH_u.TO News