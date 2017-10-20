Edition:
United States

NEX Group PLC (NXGN.L)

NXGN.L on London Stock Exchange

623.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
622.00
Open
621.00
Day's High
628.50
Day's Low
621.00
Volume
1,090,846
Avg. Vol
1,072,424
52-wk High
937.12
52-wk Low
445.90

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Gregson

70 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Michael Spencer

60 Group Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Bridges

56 Group Chief Financial Officer

Ivan Ritossa

55 Non-Executive Director

Robert Standing

57 Non-Executive Director
NEX Group PLC News

