Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2Dn.DE)
O2Dn.DE on Xetra
4.59EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eva Castillo Sanz
|54
|2012
|Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Markus Haas
|44
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Christoph Braun
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative
|
Markus Rolle
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nicole Gerhardt
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer
