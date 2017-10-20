Edition:
United States

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2Dn.DE)

O2Dn.DE on Xetra

4.59EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€4.59
Open
€4.60
Day's High
€4.61
Day's Low
€4.56
Volume
1,287,701
Avg. Vol
1,976,416
52-wk High
€4.87
52-wk Low
€3.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eva Castillo Sanz

54 2012 Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Markus Haas

44 2017 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Christoph Braun

2016 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative

Markus Rolle

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Nicole Gerhardt

2017 Chief Human Resource Officer
