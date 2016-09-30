Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC.SI)
OCBC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
11.57SGD
9:35pm EDT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sang Kuang Ooi
|69
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nag Tsien
|62
|2014
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Non - Independent Director
|
Siew Peng Tan
|46
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Hwee Tin Kng
|Chief Executive Officer - OCBC Bank China
|
Wu Beng Na
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - OCBC Wing Hang Bank
- Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes Final 'AA-'
- BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp priced EUR 500 mln covered bonds
- Fitch Rates OCBC's AUD Floating Rate Notes 'AA-(EXP)'
- BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp prices A$300 mln notes due 2020
- BRIEF-OCBC appoints Chua Kim Chiu as independent director