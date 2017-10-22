Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)
OCDI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
17.25EGP
22 Oct 2017
17.25EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.11 (-0.63%)
£-0.11 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
£17.36
£17.36
Open
£17.05
£17.05
Day's High
£17.50
£17.50
Day's Low
£16.90
£16.90
Volume
1,050,461
1,050,461
Avg. Vol
649,856
649,856
52-wk High
£17.50
£17.50
52-wk Low
£11.53
£11.53
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hani Sarie El Din
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Omar Al Hamawy
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board, representing SODIC for Development and Real Estate Investment
|
Hani Qostandi
|2014
|Finance and Administration Manager
|
Hisham Salah
|2016
|Chief Information Officer
|
Hazem Al Tawil
|Chief Planning and Compliance Officer