Sixth of October Development and Investment Co SAE (OCDI.CA)

OCDI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

17.25EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.11 (-0.63%)
Prev Close
£17.36
Open
£17.05
Day's High
£17.50
Day's Low
£16.90
Volume
1,050,461
Avg. Vol
649,856
52-wk High
£17.50
52-wk Low
£11.53

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hani Sarie El Din

2012 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Omar Al Hamawy

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Member of the Board, representing SODIC for Development and Real Estate Investment

Hani Qostandi

2014 Finance and Administration Manager

Hisham Salah

2016 Chief Information Officer

Hazem Al Tawil

Chief Planning and Compliance Officer
