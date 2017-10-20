Ocado Group PLC (OCDO.L)
OCDO.L on London Stock Exchange
291.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
291.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.70 (-1.92%)
-5.70 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
297.60
297.60
Open
295.00
295.00
Day's High
298.80
298.80
Day's Low
290.00
290.00
Volume
1,464,728
1,464,728
Avg. Vol
2,158,099
2,158,099
52-wk High
340.00
340.00
52-wk Low
233.00
233.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stuart Rose
|62
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Timothy Steiner
|47
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Duncan Tatton-Brown
|52
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Richardson
|52
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Neill Abrams
|52
|2015
|Group General Counsel, Executive Director, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Goldman Sachs cuts stake in Ocado to 2.24 pct - filing
- BRIEF-Ocado Group says priced offering of 250 mln stg senior secured notes due 2024
- Fitch Assigns First-Time Rating of 'BB-' to Ocado Group plc, Outlook Stable
- Ocado prepares first bond delivery
- BRIEF-Ocado Group posts 22-wk profit before tax of 6.7 million pounds