Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.NS)
OEBO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
462.00INR
19 Oct 2017
462.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.75 (-0.59%)
Rs-2.75 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs464.75
Rs464.75
Open
Rs467.80
Rs467.80
Day's High
Rs472.80
Rs472.80
Day's Low
Rs461.30
Rs461.30
Volume
38,268
38,268
Avg. Vol
287,760
287,760
52-wk High
Rs487.65
Rs487.65
52-wk Low
Rs248.30
Rs248.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vikas Oberoi
|45
|Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Saumil Daru
|44
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Director
|
Bhaskar Kshirsagar
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Bindu Oberoi
|44
|2006
|Non-Executive Non- Independent Director
|
Anil Harish
|61
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director