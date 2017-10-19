Edition:
United States

Oberoi Realty Ltd (OEBO.NS)

OEBO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

462.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.75 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs464.75
Open
Rs467.80
Day's High
Rs472.80
Day's Low
Rs461.30
Volume
38,268
Avg. Vol
287,760
52-wk High
Rs487.65
52-wk Low
Rs248.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vikas Oberoi

45 Non-Independent Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Saumil Daru

44 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Director

Bhaskar Kshirsagar

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Bindu Oberoi

44 2006 Non-Executive Non- Independent Director

Anil Harish

61 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director
» More People

Oberoi Realty Ltd News