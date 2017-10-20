Grupo Concesionario del Oeste SA (OEST.BA)
OEST.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
35.30ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.10 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$35.40
Open
$35.50
Day's High
$35.70
Day's Low
$34.35
Volume
68,015
Avg. Vol
82,996
52-wk High
$40.50
52-wk Low
$15.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Carlos Francisco del Rio Carcano
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Parimbelli
|2016
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Esteban Ernesto Perez
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Ricardo Hugo Torchioi
|Director of Engineering and Development