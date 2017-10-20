Oi SA (OIBR4.SA)
OIBR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
4.24BRL
20 Oct 2017
4.24BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.11 (-2.53%)
R$ -0.11 (-2.53%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.35
R$ 4.35
Open
R$ 4.35
R$ 4.35
Day's High
R$ 4.44
R$ 4.44
Day's Low
R$ 4.21
R$ 4.21
Volume
5,914,400
5,914,400
Avg. Vol
2,402,254
2,402,254
52-wk High
R$ 5.57
R$ 5.57
52-wk Low
R$ 1.87
R$ 1.87
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Mauro Mettrau Carneiro da Cunha
|67
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marco Norci Schroeder
|50
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Carlos Brandao
|2016
|Chief Administrative and Financial Officer
|
Ricardo Malavazi Martins
|52
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations
|
Eurico de Jesus Teles
|60
|2012
|Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- UPDATE 3-Brazil judge gives creditors more time to work out Oi restructuring
- Brazil court postpones Oi creditors assembly to Nov. 6
- Brazil's Oi ready for Monday creditors meeting, CEO says
- UPDATE 1-Creditors request delay of Oi assembly -sources
- REFILE-Banco do Brasil requests delay of Oi creditors assembly -sources