Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS)
OILI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
340.60INR
19 Oct 2017
340.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.80 (-0.82%)
Rs-2.80 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs343.40
Rs343.40
Open
Rs343.40
Rs343.40
Day's High
Rs345.00
Rs345.00
Day's Low
Rs340.00
Rs340.00
Volume
60,310
60,310
Avg. Vol
656,559
656,559
52-wk High
Rs371.25
Rs371.25
52-wk Low
Rs257.10
Rs257.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
A. Sawhney
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rupshikha Borah
|2013
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
S. Senapati
|52
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P Chandrasekaran
|2017
|Director - Exploration & Development, Executive Director
|
Biswajit Roy
|54
|2015
|Director of Human Resources & Business Development, Director