Omaxe Ltd (OMAX.NS)
OMAX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
205.40INR
19 Oct 2017
205.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.05%)
Rs0.10 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
Rs205.30
Rs205.30
Open
Rs206.00
Rs206.00
Day's High
Rs206.50
Rs206.50
Day's Low
Rs205.30
Rs205.30
Volume
73,142
73,142
Avg. Vol
586,197
586,197
52-wk High
Rs215.70
Rs215.70
52-wk Low
Rs154.75
Rs154.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rohtas Goel
|51
|2005
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Daleep Moudgil
|President
|
Shubha Singh
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President - Legal, Company Secretary
|
Jai Goel
|54
|Whole Time Director
|
Seema Avasarala
|2017
|Director