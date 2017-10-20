Edition:
United States

Old Mutual PLC (OML.L)

OML.L on London Stock Exchange

197.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.50 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
196.70
Open
197.20
Day's High
198.00
Day's Low
196.70
Volume
5,519,012
Avg. Vol
8,668,020
52-wk High
229.84
52-wk Low
182.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Patrick O'Sullivan

67 2010 Non-Executive Chairman

Jonathan Hemphill

53 2015 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Tim Tookey

2017 Chief Financial Officer

Ingrid Johnson

50 2014 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Trevor Manuel

61 2017 Non-Executive Director, Chairman of Old Mutual Emerging Markets
» More People

Old Mutual PLC News

» More OML.L News