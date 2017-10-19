Edition:
United States

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.BO)

ONGC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

172.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs174.20
Open
Rs175.00
Day's High
Rs175.00
Day's Low
Rs171.50
Volume
118,760
Avg. Vol
668,401
52-wk High
Rs212.00
52-wk Low
Rs155.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shashi Shanker

56 2017 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

A. Srinivasan

2015 Director - Finance, Director

V. Murthy

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Ajay Dwivedi

56 2015 Director - Exploration, Executive Director

Desh Misra

2014 Director - Human Resources, Executive Director
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd News

