Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC.NS)
ONGC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
172.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.40 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs174.45
Open
Rs175.00
Day's High
Rs175.50
Day's Low
Rs171.30
Volume
1,215,089
Avg. Vol
7,574,496
52-wk High
Rs211.80
52-wk Low
Rs155.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shashi Shanker
|56
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
A. Srinivasan
|2015
|Director - Finance, Director
|
V. Murthy
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Ajay Dwivedi
|56
|2015
|Director - Exploration, Executive Director
|
Desh Misra
|2014
|Director - Human Resources, Executive Director
- India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal
- UPDATE 1-India ONGC strikes 'good' offshore oil, gas find -sources
- Exclusive: India to bid for Israel oil-and-gas exploration blocks - minister
- BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months
- BRIEF-Mineral Hill's Oil & Natural Gas says agreement signed with Danish based financial services Co