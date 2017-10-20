Edition:
United States

Ontex Group NV (ONTEX.BR)

ONTEX.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange

30.07EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€30.07
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
139,445
52-wk High
€33.74
52-wk Low
€24.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Charles Bouaziz

2016 Chairman of the Management Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Luc Missorten

62 2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Jacques Purnode

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Management Committee

Thierry Navarre

2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director, Member of the Management Committee

Annick De Poorter

2016 Member of the Management Committee, Group Research and Development and Quality Director
Ontex Group NV News

