Ophir Energy PLC (OPHR.L)
OPHR.L on London Stock Exchange
67.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
67.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.25 (-4.58%)
-3.25 (-4.58%)
Prev Close
71.00
71.00
Open
70.25
70.25
Day's High
70.25
70.25
Day's Low
67.75
67.75
Volume
606,931
606,931
Avg. Vol
803,918
803,918
52-wk High
103.41
103.41
52-wk Low
67.00
67.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Schrader
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Nicholas Cooper
|44
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Anthony Rouse
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Philip Laing
|2015
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Carol Bell
|59
|2017
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director