Orange SA (ORAN.PA)
ORAN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
13.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
13.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€13.65
€13.65
Open
€13.71
€13.71
Day's High
€13.72
€13.72
Day's Low
€13.52
€13.52
Volume
8,993,106
8,993,106
Avg. Vol
5,873,105
5,873,105
52-wk High
€15.80
€15.80
52-wk Low
€13.09
€13.09
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stephane Richard
|56
|2011
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of Executive Committee
|
Ramon Fernandez
|50
|2016
|Delegate Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Pierre Louette
|55
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, General Secretariat of the Group, Orange Wholesale France and Purchases. Member of the Executive Committee
|
Thierry Bonhomme
|61
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Orange Business Services, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Bruno Mettling
|58
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Operations in Africa and the Middle East (MEA), Member of the Executive Committee
- Orange's copper network rental costs to drop in 2018-regulator
- Orange to launch online banking service on Nov. 2
- European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU
- UPDATE 1-European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU
- European telecoms companies' hopes of lighter regulation dashed by EU