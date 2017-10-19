Oriental Bank Of Commerce Ltd (ORBC.NS)
ORBC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.30INR
19 Oct 2017
113.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-0.61%)
Rs-0.70 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs114.00
Rs114.00
Open
Rs114.00
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs114.80
Rs114.80
Day's Low
Rs112.50
Rs112.50
Volume
303,100
303,100
Avg. Vol
2,604,817
2,604,817
52-wk High
Rs191.00
Rs191.00
52-wk Low
Rs101.80
Rs101.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mukesh Jain
|56
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Jitender Singh
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ekta Pasricha
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Himanshu Joshi
|2016
|Executive Director
|
K. Acharya
|2011
|Member - Top Management Team
- India's Oriental Bank says under central bank 'corrective action' over bad loans
- India's NSE index comes off record high; ITC top drag
- BRIEF-Oriental Bank Of Commerce cuts one-year MCLR to 8.40 pct
- BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce defers private placement of bonds
- BRIEF-Oriental Bank of Commerce plans to raise tier 1 capital worth up to 5 bln rupees