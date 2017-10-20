L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)
OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
185.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
185.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-1.35 (-0.72%)
€-1.35 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€186.90
€186.90
Open
€187.05
€187.05
Day's High
€187.40
€187.40
Day's Low
€185.05
€185.05
Volume
639,419
639,419
Avg. Vol
550,080
550,080
52-wk High
€197.15
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50
€156.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Paul Agon
|61
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Peter Brabeck-Letmathe
|72
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jean-Pierre Meyers
|69
|1994
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Christian Mulliez
|56
|2003
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Barbara Lavernos
|2014
|Executive Vice President Operations, Member of the Executive Committee
- L'Oreal CEO foresees no changes in the shareholding of the company
- CVC and Tethys Invest in exclusive talks for Sebia majority stake
- Criticized for overlooking slavery risks, L'Oreal keeps eye on mica, executive says