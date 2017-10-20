Edition:
United States

L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA)

OREP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

185.55EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.35 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€186.90
Open
€187.05
Day's High
€187.40
Day's Low
€185.05
Volume
639,419
Avg. Vol
550,080
52-wk High
€197.15
52-wk Low
€156.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jean-Paul Agon

61 2011 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe

72 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jean-Pierre Meyers

69 1994 Vice Chairman of the Board

Christian Mulliez

56 2003 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Barbara Lavernos

2014 Executive Vice President Operations, Member of the Executive Committee
L'Oreal SA News

