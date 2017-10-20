Orpea SA (ORP.PA)
ORP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
102.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
102.90EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.30 (+1.28%)
€1.30 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
€101.60
€101.60
Open
€101.80
€101.80
Day's High
€102.90
€102.90
Day's Low
€101.70
€101.70
Volume
90,454
90,454
Avg. Vol
95,280
95,280
52-wk High
€107.35
€107.35
52-wk Low
€70.36
€70.36
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jean-Claude Marian
|2011
|Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee
|
Yves Le Masne
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Financial Director, Member of the Executive Committee and Director
|
Jean-Claude Brdenk
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Sophie Kalaidjian
|38
|2015
|Director, Employee Representative
|
Alexandre Malbasa
|Director
- BRIEF-Orpea H1 EBITDA up 17.4 percent at 258.8 million euros
- BRIEF-Orpea expands into Brazil and Portugal and redeems early its ORNANE 2020 bonds
- REFILE-BRIEF-Orpea reports 10.5 pct growth in H1 revenues, confirms target
- BRIEF-HNA elderly care service announces partnership with Orpea to expand dementia care program
- BRIEF-Orpea Q1 revenue rises by 10.5 pct to 751.7 million euros