Orient Refractories Ltd (ORRE.NS)
ORRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
153.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.10 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs151.40
Open
Rs155.00
Day's High
Rs156.70
Day's Low
Rs153.10
Volume
21,264
Avg. Vol
76,664
52-wk High
Rs166.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K Thirani
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Sanjeev Bhardwaj
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjay Kumar
|Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Parmod Sagar
|52
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
S. Rajgarhia
|67
|Executive Director