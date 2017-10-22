Oriental Weavers Carpet Co SAE (ORWE.CA)
ORWE.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
17.49EGP
22 Oct 2017
17.49EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.24 (-1.35%)
£-0.24 (-1.35%)
Prev Close
£17.73
£17.73
Open
£17.62
£17.62
Day's High
£17.62
£17.62
Day's Low
£17.40
£17.40
Volume
105,740
105,740
Avg. Vol
266,613
266,613
52-wk High
£20.25
£20.25
52-wk Low
£8.20
£8.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Salah Abd Al Motaleb
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Mohammed Qatari
|Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board
|
Alaa Alddine Shehata
|2013
|Executive Member of the Board, CEO of MAC
|
Farida Khamis
|2012
|Vice President - Corporate Finance, Executive Member of the Board
|
Yasmine Khamis
|2012
|Executive Member of the Board, Vice President of Sales and Distribution