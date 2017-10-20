Edition:
United States

Norbord Inc (OSB.TO)

OSB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

46.52CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.07 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
$46.59
Open
$46.74
Day's High
$47.03
Day's Low
$46.34
Volume
564,738
Avg. Vol
262,148
52-wk High
$51.75
52-wk Low
$28.91

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

J. Peter Gordon

56 2015 Non-independent Chairman of the Board

Peter Wijnbergen

54 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-independent Director

J. Barrie Shineton

70 2017 Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Robin Lampard

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Michael Dawson

2008 Senior Vice President - Sales, Marketing and Logistics
» More People

Norbord Inc News