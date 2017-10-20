Edition:
United States

OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)

OSBO.L on London Stock Exchange

415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.50 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
410.50
Open
413.70
Day's High
416.50
Day's Low
404.50
Volume
1,061,084
Avg. Vol
864,674
52-wk High
477.97
52-wk Low
272.40

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Weymouth

2017 Chairman of the Board

Andy Golding

2011 Chief Executive Officer, Director

April Talintyre

Chief Financial Officer, Director

Jason Elphick

2017 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary

Graham Allatt

2014 Non-Executive Director
» More People

OneSavings Bank PLC News

» More OSBO.L News