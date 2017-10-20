OneSavings Bank PLC (OSBO.L)
OSBO.L on London Stock Exchange
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
415.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
4.50 (+1.10%)
4.50 (+1.10%)
Prev Close
410.50
410.50
Open
413.70
413.70
Day's High
416.50
416.50
Day's Low
404.50
404.50
Volume
1,061,084
1,061,084
Avg. Vol
864,674
864,674
52-wk High
477.97
477.97
52-wk Low
272.40
272.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Weymouth
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Andy Golding
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
April Talintyre
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Jason Elphick
|2017
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Graham Allatt
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-J.C. Flowers discloses 21.54 pct stake in OneSavings Bank- filing
- BRIEF-JC Flowers sells 8 pct stake in Onesavings Bank for 75 mln pounds
- BRIEF-Block trade-OneSavings Bank Plc-Bookrunner launches accelerated bookbuild offering of about 20 mln shares
- UPDATE 1-Britain's OneSavings looks to professional landlords for growth
- Britain's OneSavings Bank reports 20 pct jump in first-half profit