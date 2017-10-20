Edition:
United States

Osisko Mining Inc (OSK.TO)

OSK.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.01CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
$4.10
Open
$4.08
Day's High
$4.16
Day's Low
$3.99
Volume
333,743
Avg. Vol
758,993
52-wk High
$5.65
52-wk Low
$2.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sean Roosen

53 2017 Chairman of the Board

John Burzynski

53 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Blair Zaritsky

36 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Jose Vizquerra

2015 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President - Corporate Development , Director

Robert Wares

55 2016 Executive Vice President - Exploration and Resource Development, Independent Director
Osisko Mining Inc News

