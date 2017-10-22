Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT.CA)
OTMT.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
0.75EGP
22 Oct 2017
0.75EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.01 (-1.32%)
£-0.01 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
£0.76
£0.76
Open
£0.76
£0.76
Day's High
£0.77
£0.77
Day's Low
£0.75
£0.75
Volume
13,306,281
13,306,281
Avg. Vol
36,432,789
36,432,789
52-wk High
£0.96
£0.96
52-wk Low
£0.53
£0.53
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naguib Sawiris
|71
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Tamer Al-Mahdi
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Aquil Bashir
|2014
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yousef Moawad
|2013
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, Executive Member of the Board
|
Marwan Hussein
|2012
|Head of Investor Relations