P2P Global Investments PLC (P2PG.L)
P2PG.L on London Stock Exchange
800.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
800.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
7.50 (+0.95%)
7.50 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
792.50
792.50
Open
791.50
791.50
Day's High
805.00
805.00
Day's Low
791.50
791.50
Volume
48,663
48,663
Avg. Vol
91,221
91,221
52-wk High
918.00
918.00
52-wk Low
721.50
721.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stuart Cruickshank
|61
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Simon King
|50
|Director
|
Michael Cassidy
|69
|2016
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mahnaz Safa
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director