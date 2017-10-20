Edition:
United States

PAION AG (PA8G.DE)

PA8G.DE on Xetra

2.69EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
€2.70
Open
€2.75
Day's High
€2.75
Day's Low
€2.67
Volume
126,030
Avg. Vol
226,604
52-wk High
€3.53
52-wk Low
€2.15

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joerg Spiekerkoetter

58 2010 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Wolfgang Soehngen

2009 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Karin Dorrepaal

56 2012 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Abdelghani Omari

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Ralf Penner

Director Investor Relations/Public Relations
» More People

PAION AG News

» More PA8G.DE News