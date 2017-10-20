Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO)
PAAS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.40CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.16 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
$21.24
Open
$21.17
Day's High
$21.55
Day's Low
$21.17
Volume
103,739
Avg. Vol
210,717
52-wk High
$27.99
52-wk Low
$18.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ross Beaty
|66
|2004
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Steinmann
|51
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
A. Robert Doyle
|2004
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Steven Busby
|45
|2008
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Bret Boster
|2017
|Country Manager – Argentina
- BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit
- BRIEF-Maverix Metals announces signing of $20 mln credit agreement
- BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver
- BRIEF-Pan American Silver announces qtrly earnings per share $0.13
- BRIEF-Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold