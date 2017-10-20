Edition:
Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

PAGE.L on London Stock Exchange

462.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.20 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
458.70
Open
461.20
Day's High
463.80
Day's Low
457.30
Volume
1,387,195
Avg. Vol
914,555
52-wk High
527.97
52-wk Low
339.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

David Lowden

59 2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Stephen Ingham

52 2006 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kelvin Stagg

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Patrick Hollard

2015 Executive Board Director, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Gary James

2013 Executive Board Director, Asia Pacific
Pagegroup PLC News

