Parag Milk Foods Ltd (PAMF.NS)
PAMF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
272.85INR
19 Oct 2017
272.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs3.85 (+1.43%)
Rs3.85 (+1.43%)
Prev Close
Rs269.00
Rs269.00
Open
Rs272.00
Rs272.00
Day's High
Rs274.80
Rs274.80
Day's Low
Rs271.00
Rs271.00
Volume
122,525
122,525
Avg. Vol
233,138
233,138
52-wk High
Rs328.70
Rs328.70
52-wk Low
Rs202.00
Rs202.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Devendra Shah
|51
|1992
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shirish Upadhyay
|2010
|Senior Vice President - Planning
|
Mahesh Israni
|2012
|Chief Marketing Officer
|
Rachana Sanganeria
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Pritam Shah
|45
|1992
|Managing Director, Executive Director