Edition:
United States

Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

PANJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
242.00
Open
242.00
Day's High
243.00
Day's Low
240.00
Volume
1,920,062
Avg. Vol
1,999,491
52-wk High
377.00
52-wk Low
219.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Keith Spencer

66 2011 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Jacobus Loots

38 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gideon Louw

54 2015 Finance Director, Executive Director

Anaki Karigeni

48 Chief Operating Officer

Andre van den Bergh

60 2013 Executive - Human Resources
» More People

Pan African Resources PLC News