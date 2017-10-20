Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)
PANJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
243.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.41%)
1.00 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
242.00
242.00
Open
242.00
242.00
Day's High
243.00
243.00
Day's Low
240.00
240.00
Volume
1,920,062
1,920,062
Avg. Vol
1,999,491
1,999,491
52-wk High
377.00
377.00
52-wk Low
219.00
219.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Keith Spencer
|66
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jacobus Loots
|38
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gideon Louw
|54
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Anaki Karigeni
|48
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Andre van den Bergh
|60
|2013
|Executive - Human Resources