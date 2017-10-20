Edition:
Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

PARA.L on London Stock Exchange

473.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

10.40 (+2.24%)
Prev Close
463.30
Open
465.20
Day's High
473.90
Day's Low
463.30
Volume
964,602
Avg. Vol
916,243
52-wk High
490.80
52-wk Low
319.89

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Dench

67 2007 Chairman of the Board

Nigel Terrington

56 1995 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Richard Woodman

51 2014 Group Finance Director, Director

John Heron

57 2013 Managing Director - Paragon Mortgages, Executive Director

Hugo Tudor

53 2014 Non-Executive Director
Paragon Banking Group PLC News

