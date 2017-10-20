Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)
PARA.L on London Stock Exchange
473.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
473.70GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
10.40 (+2.24%)
10.40 (+2.24%)
Prev Close
463.30
463.30
Open
465.20
465.20
Day's High
473.90
473.90
Day's Low
463.30
463.30
Volume
964,602
964,602
Avg. Vol
916,243
916,243
52-wk High
490.80
490.80
52-wk Low
319.89
319.89
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Robert Dench
|67
|2007
|Chairman of the Board
|
Nigel Terrington
|56
|1995
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Richard Woodman
|51
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
John Heron
|57
|2013
|Managing Director - Paragon Mortgages, Executive Director
|
Hugo Tudor
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-Paragon Group of Companies confirms name change to Paragon Banking
- British lender Paragon to reorganise business lines
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26
- UK lender Paragon lending rises $750 mln in third quarter
- BRIEF-Paragon Group completes 50.0 mln pounds extension to share buy-back programme