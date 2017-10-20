Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)
PARRO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
10.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
10.46EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.28 (+2.75%)
€0.28 (+2.75%)
Prev Close
€10.18
€10.18
Open
€10.20
€10.20
Day's High
€10.46
€10.46
Day's Low
€10.10
€10.10
Volume
57,841
57,841
Avg. Vol
73,679
73,679
52-wk High
€13.00
€13.00
52-wk Low
€6.87
€6.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henri Seydoux
|55
|1994
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Gilles Labossiere
|55
|2008
|Financial and Administrative Director
|
Samuel Grand
|2011
|Head of Varioptic Business Unit
|
Yannick Levy
|2011
|Head of Digital Tuner Business Unit
|
Eric Riyahi
|2005
|Chief Commercial Officer in charge of OEM activities