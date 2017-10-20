Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)
PAYS.L on London Stock Exchange
584.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
584.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.09%)
-0.50 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
585.00
585.00
Open
585.00
585.00
Day's High
589.00
589.00
Day's Low
584.50
584.50
Volume
7,811,339
7,811,339
Avg. Vol
3,697,371
3,697,371
52-wk High
600.53
600.53
52-wk Low
229.21
229.21
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dennis Jones
|66
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Joel Leonoff
|52
|2011
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Brian McArthur-Muscroft
|51
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Oscar Nieboer
|2017
|Group's first Chief Marketing Officer
|
Anthony Hunter
|Company Secretary
