Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBBG.DE)
PBBG.DE on Xetra
12.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.12 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
€12.39
Open
€12.48
Day's High
€12.56
Day's Low
€12.41
Volume
216,816
Avg. Vol
358,757
52-wk High
€13.00
52-wk Low
€8.54
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Guenther Braeunig
|61
|2014
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Arndt
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Thomas Koentgen
|2016
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Dagmar Kollmann
|52
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Schenk
|45
|2014
|Member of the Management Board and Chief Risk Officer