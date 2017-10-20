Edition:
Publity AG (PBYG.DE)

PBYG.DE on Xetra

37.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€37.28
Open
€37.49
Day's High
€37.49
Day's Low
€37.10
Volume
6,994
Avg. Vol
13,056
52-wk High
€42.25
52-wk Low
€29.22

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Guenther Loew

2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Thomas Olek

49 2003 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Norbert Kistermann

2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Frederik Mehlitz

52 2014 Member of the Management Board

Hans-Juergen Klumpp

2017 Member of the Supervisory Board
Publity AG News

