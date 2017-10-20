Edition:
Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO)

PD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.11
Open
$3.13
Day's High
$3.17
Day's Low
$3.08
Volume
1,276,499
Avg. Vol
2,014,904
52-wk High
$8.21
52-wk Low
$3.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Steven Krablin

66 2017 Independent Chairman of the Board

Kevin Neveu

56 2009 President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director

Carey Ford

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Gene Stahl

2008 President - Drilling Operations

Veronica Foley

2016 Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary
Precision Drilling Corp News

