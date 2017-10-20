Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)
PDL.L on London Stock Exchange
81.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
81.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+1.24%)
1.00 (+1.24%)
Prev Close
80.75
80.75
Open
81.50
81.50
Day's High
86.75
86.75
Day's Low
81.25
81.25
Volume
3,562,983
3,562,983
Avg. Vol
3,266,096
3,266,096
52-wk High
173.60
173.60
52-wk Low
59.25
59.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Adonis Pouroulis
|46
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Johan Dippenaar
|59
|2005
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jacques Breytenbach
|44
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Koos Visser
|46
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Jim Davidson
|71
|2005
|Technical Director, Executive Director
- UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds likely to breach key bank loan condition
- Petra says likely to breach key bank loan condition
- UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM
- Petra Diamonds reaches wage agreement with South Africa's NUM
- UPDATE 1-Britain's Petra gets Tanzania's nod to resume diamond exports