Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)
PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
75.60INR
19 Oct 2017
75.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.00 (-1.31%)
Rs-1.00 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs76.60
Rs76.60
Open
Rs76.35
Rs76.35
Day's High
Rs76.65
Rs76.65
Day's Low
Rs75.20
Rs75.20
Volume
67,365
67,365
Avg. Vol
293,718
293,718
52-wk High
Rs107.00
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10
Rs62.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pravin Patel
|78
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kavita Shirvaikar
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Whole-Time Director
|
Shobha Shetty
|2006
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rupen Patel
|49
|1995
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sunil Sapre
|2017
|Additional Whole-Time Director