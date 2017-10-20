Edition:
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV (PENOLES.MX)

PENOLES.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

456.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.70 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
$456.25
Open
$468.84
Day's High
$468.84
Day's Low
$455.95
Volume
282,900
Avg. Vol
250,433
52-wk High
$610.05
52-wk Low
$370.28

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez

85 2003 Chairman of the Board

Sergio Fernando Alanis Ortega

59 2014 Chief Executive Officer

Leopoldo Antonio Alarcon Ruiz

52 Finance Director

Martin Arreola Coronel

2016 Chief Administrative Officer

Rafael Rebollar Gonzalez

49 Vice President of Metals and Chemicals Division
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV News

