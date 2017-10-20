Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)
PERP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
127.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
127.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.65 (+1.31%)
€1.65 (+1.31%)
Prev Close
€126.30
€126.30
Open
€126.45
€126.45
Day's High
€128.30
€128.30
Day's Low
€125.90
€125.90
Volume
772,093
772,093
Avg. Vol
376,811
376,811
52-wk High
€128.30
€128.30
52-wk Low
€95.73
€95.73
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Ricard
|45
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Pierre Pringuet
|67
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Cesar Giron
|55
|2015
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Martell Mumm Perrier-Jouët (MMPJ), Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Jean-Christophe Coutures
|2016
|Chairman & CEO of Irish Distillers Group, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Paul Duffy
|2016
|Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard North America, Member of the Executive Committee
- Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates
- UPDATE 2-Pernod Ricard beats expectations as China rebound accelerates
- BRIEF-Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO
- BRIEF-Pernod CEO cautions against extrapolating Q1 China sales growth to full year
- Demand in China and U.S. help Pernod Ricard beat Q1 forecasts