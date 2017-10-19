Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)
PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
668.00INR
19 Oct 2017
668.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs15.40 (+2.36%)
Rs15.40 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs652.60
Rs652.60
Open
Rs660.00
Rs660.00
Day's High
Rs670.00
Rs670.00
Day's Low
Rs660.00
Rs660.00
Volume
27,343
27,343
Avg. Vol
109,997
109,997
52-wk High
Rs702.00
Rs702.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00
Rs559.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anand Deshpande
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sunil Sapre
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hari Haran
|2008
|President of Persistent System, Inc
|
Ranganath Puranik
|2013
|President and Head of Sales of Persistent Systems Inc
|
Mritunjay Singh
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct
- BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems says to develop Ohio department of commerce's elicensing system
- BRIEF-Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct
- BRIEF-Persistent Systems unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland
- BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises