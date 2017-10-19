Edition:
United States

Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)

PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

668.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs15.40 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs652.60
Open
Rs660.00
Day's High
Rs670.00
Day's Low
Rs660.00
Volume
27,343
Avg. Vol
109,997
52-wk High
Rs702.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anand Deshpande

Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sunil Sapre

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Hari Haran

2008 President of Persistent System, Inc

Ranganath Puranik

2013 President and Head of Sales of Persistent Systems Inc

Mritunjay Singh

2014 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
» More People

Persistent Systems Ltd News

» More PERS.NS News