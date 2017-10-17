Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS (PETKM.IS)
PETKM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.28TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.16%)
Prev Close
6.29TL
Open
6.32TL
Day's High
6.34TL
Day's Low
6.26TL
Volume
12,158,110
Avg. Vol
22,230,093
52-wk High
6.58TL
52-wk Low
3.39TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vagif Aliyev
|58
|2009
|Chairman of the Board - Representative of SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya A.S.
|
Anar Mammadov
|46
|2016
|General Manager
|
David Mammadov
|62
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Riza Bozoklar
|48
|2013
|Assistant General Manager (Financial Affairs)
|
Nihat Gurbuz
|2011
|Assistant General Manager (Operations)