Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR3.SA)

PETR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.55BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.05 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.50
Open
R$ 16.55
Day's High
R$ 16.70
Day's Low
R$ 16.54
Volume
5,061,000
Avg. Vol
7,522,319
52-wk High
R$ 19.72
52-wk Low
R$ 12.47

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Luiz Nelson Guedes de Carvalho

71 2015 Chairman of the Board

Pedro Pullen Parente

64 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Ivan de Souza Monteiro

54 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Investor Relations Officer

Paulo Jose Alves

Chief Accounting Officer

Joao Adalberto Elek

57 2015 Chief of Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras News

