Pets at Home Group PLC (PETSP.L)
PETSP.L on London Stock Exchange
181.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
181.30GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.60 (-0.87%)
-1.60 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
182.90
182.90
Open
182.80
182.80
Day's High
183.30
183.30
Day's Low
179.40
179.40
Volume
1,411,108
1,411,108
Avg. Vol
1,704,901
1,704,901
52-wk High
246.30
246.30
52-wk Low
154.10
154.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tony DeNunzio
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ian Kellett
|2016
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Dennis Millard
|66
|2014
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Iddon
|2016
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Sally Hopson
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer - Vet Group
- BRIEF-Bookrunner says Pets At Home Group placing books to close at 6.45 pm UKT
- BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunner says Pets at Home placing books expected to close at short notice
- BRIEF-Block Trade - Bookrunners says KKR to sell 61 mln shares in Pets at Home Group at 195p/shr
- BRIEF-Pets At Home says financial outlook for year in line with expectations
- BRIEF-Pets at home posts FY group revenue at 834.2 mln stg